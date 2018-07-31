Cream (CRM) 1-Day Volume Hits $81,639.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Cream has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $205,233.00 and $81,639.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.35 or 0.02776672 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00730247 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00022637 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00032813 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00062765 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00035639 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

