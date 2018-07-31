Cranswick (CWK) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Cranswick to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,195 ($41.98).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick traded down GBX 46 ($0.60), hitting GBX 3,274 ($43.02), during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 82,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,337. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,355 ($30.94) and a one year high of GBX 3,497.81 ($45.96).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 145 ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 143.60 ($1.89) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Cranswick had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $15.10.

In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.83), for a total transaction of £460,620 ($605,203.00). Also, insider Jim Brisby sold 16,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,264 ($42.89), for a total value of £541,105.92 ($710,952.46).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.