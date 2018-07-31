CPFL Energia (CPL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CPFL Energia earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2016837901627 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CPFL Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Get CPFL Energia alerts:

Shares of CPL stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. CPFL Energia has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.19.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CPFL Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPFL Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.