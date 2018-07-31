Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care opened at $24.84 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 225.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 905,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 627,410 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 475.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,720,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,382 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,051.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 44,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

