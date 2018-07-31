Covestro (1COV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Friday.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.53 ($108.85).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €82.32 ($96.85) on Friday. Covestro has a one year low of €61.95 ($72.88) and a one year high of €96.32 ($113.32).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.