CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.55 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.09.

CoStar Group opened at $414.56 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.61. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $255.41 and a 1-year high of $446.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 609.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.