Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 79,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3,372.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 499,778 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 154.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 286,008 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 236.3% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 219,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2,257.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $3,282,161.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,855.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,759.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,895 shares of company stock worth $5,161,940. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.52, a P/E/G ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.81. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.