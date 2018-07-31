Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,449 FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,236,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,621,000 after buying an additional 4,513,372 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 14,693.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 30,127,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,636,000 after buying an additional 29,923,831 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FirstEnergy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,598,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,544,000 after buying an additional 3,227,655 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,719,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,105,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,621,000 after buying an additional 148,853 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Howard Weil began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

FE opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.