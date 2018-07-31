Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSOD. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

CSOD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 326,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 0.60. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 15,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $712,838.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,810.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,497,368 shares in the company, valued at $157,416,533.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,715 shares of company stock worth $7,974,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 68,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,379,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

