Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Friday, July 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.59 on Monday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.16.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

