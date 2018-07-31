Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Santander raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of VLRS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of -0.04. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.80%. research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 101.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

