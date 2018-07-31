Contrasting Saul Centers (BFS) and Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT)

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catchmark Timber Trust -16.17% -3.76% -2.07% Saul Centers 20.92% 22.47% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catchmark Timber Trust $91.29 million 6.70 -$13.51 million ($0.34) -36.65 Saul Centers $227.29 million 5.14 $48.25 million $3.18 16.61

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Catchmark Timber Trust. Catchmark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Catchmark Timber Trust and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catchmark Timber Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Saul Centers 0 3 1 0 2.25

Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Catchmark Timber Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Catchmark Timber Trust is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Dividends

Catchmark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Catchmark Timber Trust pays out -158.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Catchmark Timber Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Catchmark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Catchmark Timber Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 514,100 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

