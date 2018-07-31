Contrasting Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ: LBRDA) and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A does not pay a dividend. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corp Series A 9,350.33% 21.43% 18.92% Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A 13.76% 17.50% 6.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corp Series A 0 0 3 0 3.00 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A 0 7 11 0 2.61

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.67%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a consensus price target of $41.79, indicating a potential downside of 7.47%. Given Liberty Broadband Corp Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband Corp Series A is more favorable than Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corp Series A $13.09 million 1,059.50 $2.03 billion $11.10 6.89 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A $28.50 billion 2.94 $2.95 billion $1.93 23.40

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Broadband Corp Series A. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A beats Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, which comprises an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, video entertainment, and business telephone services; fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings; and advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets, as well as regional sports and news networks distribution, and security and home management services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

