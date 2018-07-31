Contrasting First Defiance Financial (FDEF) & Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Defiance Financial and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Defiance Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Defiance Financial currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than First Defiance Financial.

Dividends

First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Defiance Financial and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial 26.66% 11.19% 1.40% Sterling Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Defiance Financial and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial $148.18 million 4.44 $32.26 million $1.75 18.43 Sterling Bancorp $139.34 million 4.96 $37.97 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Defiance Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats Sterling Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 43 full service banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

