Contrasting Endocyte (ECYT) & Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Endocyte (NASDAQ: ECYT) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Endocyte and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endocyte -70,510.81% -34.20% -32.76% Aclaris Therapeutics N/A -41.99% -39.01%

67.5% of Endocyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Endocyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Endocyte has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Endocyte and Aclaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endocyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Endocyte currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.79%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Endocyte.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endocyte and Aclaris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endocyte $70,000.00 15,200.64 -$55.06 million ($1.00) -15.31 Aclaris Therapeutics $1.68 million 308.00 -$68.52 million ($2.50) -6.70

Endocyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclaris Therapeutics. Endocyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aclaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics beats Endocyte on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company's products in pre-clinical development include EC2629, a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for use in treating cancer; EC2319 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EC0371 for treating polycystic kidney disease; and SMDC bi-specific adaptor chimeric antigen receptor T-cell for the treatment of immunotherapy in cancer. Endocyte, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Master License Agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Nihon Medi-Physic Co., LTD. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its lead product is ESKATA, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of raised seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-501, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-502 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition, vitiligo, androgenetic alopecia, and loss of eyebrow hair. Further, the company provides contract research services, such as laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies; and discovers and develops kinase inhibitors to treat inflammatory and immunological disorders and cancer. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of JAK inhibitors. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

