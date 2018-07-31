Contrasting BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) and CAIXABANK/ADR (CAIXY)

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) and CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. CAIXABANK/ADR does not pay a dividend.

This table compares BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and CAIXABANK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust 128.30% 9.69% 5.76% CAIXABANK/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and CAIXABANK/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CAIXABANK/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and CAIXABANK/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust 1 3 3 0 2.29 CAIXABANK/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $345.83, indicating a potential upside of 2,976.81%. Given BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust is more favorable than CAIXABANK/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAIXABANK/ADR has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust beats CAIXABANK/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust was formed on February 28, 2006 and is domiciled in United States.

About CAIXABANK/ADR

CaixaBank, S.A. provides banking and financial products and services for individuals and businesses in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Banking and insurance, Non-Core Real Estate Activity, and Investments. It offers current and savings accounts, other demand deposits, and time deposits; and mortgage, home, real estate development, corporate, project finance bridge, consumer, term, commercial, and other loans; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also engages in services, venture capital management, money intermediation, consumer finance, payment, financial, wood and cork, maintenance, logistics, procurement, insurance agency, administrative, and product marketing businesses; and the provision of electronic channel, securitization fund, project, and collective investment institutions management services, as well as custody, security, protection, real estate, IT, factoring, and leasing services. In addition, it researches, creates, develops, and sells biofuel manufacturing projects; produces and sells wines; develops digital projects; rents vehicles and machineries; and holds, develops, manages, and administers real estate properties. The company operated 5,027 branches; and 9,479 ATMs. CaixaBank, S.A.is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

