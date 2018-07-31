Contrasting Avaya (AVYA) & Ciena (CIEN)

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya N/A N/A N/A Ciena 26.69% 9.92% 4.78%

88.0% of Avaya shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Ciena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avaya and Ciena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $3.27 billion 0.69 -$182.00 million N/A N/A Ciena $2.80 billion 1.30 $1.26 billion $1.49 17.07

Ciena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avaya.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avaya and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ciena 0 3 19 0 2.86

Avaya currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.20%. Ciena has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Avaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avaya is more favorable than Ciena.

Summary

Ciena beats Avaya on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

