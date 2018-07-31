Continental Resources (CLR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Continental Resources to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. 24,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,758. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stephens set a $86.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 136,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

