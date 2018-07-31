Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) Position Lifted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) by 221.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 7,309,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,050,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 2,690.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,617,000 after buying an additional 2,576,057 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,892,000 after buying an additional 940,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,736,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,470,000 after buying an additional 636,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 1,575.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,392,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,275,000 after buying an additional 1,309,186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLP opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

