Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,174,000 after acquiring an additional 113,375 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,278,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.40. 77,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,752. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

