ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.6% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

In other news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 59,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $3,916,704.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,336 shares of company stock worth $19,247,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

