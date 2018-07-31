ConocoPhillips (COP) PT Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.42 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NYSE:COP opened at $72.27 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

In related news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,094.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,336 shares of company stock valued at $19,247,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

