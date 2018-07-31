Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Holdings Lifted by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.63.

Concho Resources stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $106.73 and a 52 week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

