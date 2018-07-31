Concho Resources (CXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Concho Resources to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.
Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Concho Resources had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Concho Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CXO stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.96.
Concho Resources Company Profile
Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.
