Concho Resources (CXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Concho Resources to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Concho Resources had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Concho Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.63.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.