Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNCE. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.05, hitting $16.24, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,458. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $379.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.39. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 31,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $561,439.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,438.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 95,863 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

