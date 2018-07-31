Conagra Brands (CAG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.11.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $2,586,610.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,791 shares of company stock worth $4,823,771. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

