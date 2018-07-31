Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 36,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMP opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $76.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

