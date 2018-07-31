Comparing HMS (HMSY) & GreenSky (GSKY)

HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMS and GreenSky’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $521.21 million 3.78 $40.05 million $0.43 55.05 GreenSky N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HMS and GreenSky, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 3 4 2 2.89 GreenSky 0 3 8 0 2.73

HMS currently has a consensus target price of $21.56, suggesting a potential downside of 8.90%. GreenSky has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.73%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than HMS.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 8.20% 8.01% 4.95% GreenSky N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of HMS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HMS beats GreenSky on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions. The company's services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; improve outcomes and increase retention; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance programs, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

