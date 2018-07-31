Comparing Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) & City (CHCO)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 17.33% 8.78% 0.93% City 29.49% 13.89% 1.67%

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $86.06 million 4.00 $14.43 million $1.56 19.96 City $206.54 million 6.02 $54.31 million $3.94 20.45

City has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 City 0 3 1 0 2.25

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. City has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.40%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than City.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. City pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City beats Guaranty Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, bank-by-mail, direct deposit, cash and treasury management, ATM, and night depository services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of March 15, 2018, it had 28 banking locations across 20 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and Central Texas regions. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

