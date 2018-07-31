Comparing GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) & Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GLIBA) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty Inc Class A and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc Class A -66.12% -50.07% -16.33% Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GCI Liberty Inc Class A and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc Class A $919.20 million 5.51 -$24.24 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C $386.00 million 2.62 -$20.27 million ($0.51) -49.86

Liberty Braves Group Series C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCI Liberty Inc Class A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GCI Liberty Inc Class A and Liberty Braves Group Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc Class A 0 1 1 0 2.50 Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00

GCI Liberty Inc Class A presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.96%. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. Given GCI Liberty Inc Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty Inc Class A is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of GCI Liberty Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty Inc Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GCI Liberty Inc Class A beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

