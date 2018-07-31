Comparing Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) & Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals -843.54% -246.01% -103.22% Accelerate Diagnostics -1,568.29% -51.23% -44.59%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Accelerate Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals $7.54 million 16.19 -$18.48 million ($0.52) -4.35 Accelerate Diagnostics $4.18 million 269.90 -$64.02 million ($1.16) -18.02

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics. Accelerate Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Accelerate Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Accelerate Diagnostics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 154.42%. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Summary

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

