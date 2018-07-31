Comparing Biogen (BIIB) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 23.06% 38.17% 20.41% aTyr Pharma N/A -78.72% -56.17%

This table compares Biogen and aTyr Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $12.27 billion 5.44 $2.54 billion $21.81 15.20 aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$48.20 million ($1.87) -0.43

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than aTyr Pharma. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biogen has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biogen and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 9 20 0 2.69 aTyr Pharma 2 1 1 0 1.75

Biogen currently has a consensus price target of $376.52, suggesting a potential upside of 13.60%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 332.10%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Biogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biogen beats aTyr Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of primary progressive MS and relapsing MS, and other anti-CD20 therapies. The company's Phase II clinical trial products comprise Opicinumab for MS; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; BIIB092 for PSP; Natalizumab for Acute Ischemic Stroke and Epilepsy; and BG00011 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Its Phase I/IIa clinical trial products consist of BIIB080 for patients with mild AD. The company's Phase I clinical trial products comprise Aducanumab for Alzheimer's disease; BIIB076, an anti-tau monoclonal antibody; and BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. It has strategic collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to develop drug candidates for neurological diseases. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings. It is also developing ATYR1940, a therapeutic candidate based on a protein naturally secreted from muscle for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, and duchenne muscular dystrophy. aTyr Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

