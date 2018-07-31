Comparing 1347 Property Insurance (PIH) & The Competition

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ: PIH) is one of 73 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 1347 Property Insurance to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance’s peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance $38.15 million $290,000.00 54.85 1347 Property Insurance Competitors $12.79 billion $1.43 billion 22.93

1347 Property Insurance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance. 1347 Property Insurance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 1347 Property Insurance Competitors 546 2104 1963 110 2.35

1347 Property Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.21%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance 4.65% 5.34% 2.17% 1347 Property Insurance Competitors 2.92% -0.26% -0.41%

Summary

1347 Property Insurance beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

