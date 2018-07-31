CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 167,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 572.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.21.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $70.00 target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 101,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $6,633,382.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,116.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $394,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,391,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,644 shares of company stock worth $10,222,488. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

