Commscope (COMM) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Commscope to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Commscope from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of Commscope opened at $30.64 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Commscope has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Commscope had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander W. Pease bought 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Morgan C. S. Kurk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,418 shares of company stock worth $919,187. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Commscope in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Commscope in the first quarter valued at $307,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Commscope in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

