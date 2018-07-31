Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,755 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded up $1.00, hitting $136.89, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,309. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.92 and a one year high of $140.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

