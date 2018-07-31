Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953,539 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $357,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 177.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 413.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded up $1.09, hitting $147.60, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,358. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.96 and a one year high of $151.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

