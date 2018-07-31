Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) CFO Sells $1,621,125.12 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO William George III sold 29,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,125.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA traded up $0.80, hitting $55.55, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 835,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,340. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.