Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $112,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Comerica by 47.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $99.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.72.

Shares of Comerica opened at $96.62 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

