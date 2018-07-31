Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 237.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.04.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.