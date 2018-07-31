Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,353,041 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 29th total of 31,124,516 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,106,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNY. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $115,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $126,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $142,000. VNBTrust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

