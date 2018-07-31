Colliers International Group (CIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $667.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Colliers International Group traded up $0.90, reaching $81.95, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.57. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $83.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

