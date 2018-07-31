Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the highest is $3.59. Coherent posted earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $14.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.17 to $14.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $16.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.12). Coherent had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth $8,344,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth $319,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Coherent by 57.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Coherent by 45.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. 21,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,689. Coherent has a 12-month low of $145.66 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.