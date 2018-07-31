Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock (UTF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:UTF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.0113227894354 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,600. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $24.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with emphasis on income. Its portfolio of investments includes banks, electric, financial, insurance, industrials, airports, railways, toll roads, pipelines, gas distribution, real estate, water, telecommunications and utilities.

