Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $251,617.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,703.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $408,805.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,873 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.