Cognex (CGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Cognex alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognex from $62.50 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cognex by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.