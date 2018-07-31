Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Position Lifted by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,363 shares during the period. Coeur Mining accounts for about 0.4% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Coeur Mining worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Coeur Mining by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 649,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 192,006 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Coeur Mining by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 279,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $59,428.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining traded up $0.24, reaching $7.00, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 182,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,578. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.