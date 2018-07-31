Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) and Clifton Bancorp (CSBK) Critical Survey

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) and Clifton Bancorp (NASDAQ:CSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Clifton Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $81.94 million 3.38 $12.00 million N/A N/A Clifton Bancorp $42.39 million 8.16 $4.72 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Clifton Bancorp.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Clifton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Clifton Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Clifton Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clifton Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Clifton Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clifton Bancorp is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Clifton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Clifton Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Clifton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 17.13% 10.81% 1.05% Clifton Bancorp 9.23% 2.44% 0.46%

Volatility & Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clifton Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Clifton Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Clifton Bancorp Company Profile

Clifton Bancorp Inc, formerly Clifton Savings Bancorp, Inc., is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Clifton Savings Bank (Clifton Savings). Clifton Savings is a federally chartered savings bank. Clifton Savings operate as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in the market area. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate one- to four-family, multi-family and commercial real estate, and consumer loans, which it holds for investment. Clifton Savings has one wholly owned subsidiary, Botany Inc., an investment company. In addition to the main office located in Passaic County, Clifton Savings operates 11 branch offices in Bergen and Passaic Counties, which, along with Essex, Morris, Hudson and Union Counties are its primary market area.

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.