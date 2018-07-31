Coastline Trust Co Trims Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 1,583.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL opened at $28.68 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. PPL had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s payout ratio is 72.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

