CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.41 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 46.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNX Midstream Partners opened at $19.54 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3361 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.